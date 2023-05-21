 Skip navigation
Twins put 2B Jorge Polanco on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

  
Published May 20, 2023 08:59 PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list Saturday.

Polanco was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday because of a strained left hamstring. He is hitting .284 (27 for 95) with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs in in 23 games.

This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee.

With Polanco unavailable, infielder Edouard Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. Julien made his major league debut on April 12 and hit .222 (6 for 27) with two homers and four RBIs in eight games.