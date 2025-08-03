 Skip navigation
White Sox INF Miguel Vargas sidelined by a left oblique strain

  
Published August 3, 2025 10:46 AM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas was scratched from Saturday night’s game at the Los Angeles Angels because of a left oblique strain.

Vargas was replaced at first base by Lenyn Sosa. The White Sox said Vargas is being further evaluated.

Vargas, 25, was acquired from the Dodgers as part of a three-team trade in July 2024. He is batting .229 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games.

Prior to the matchup with the Angels, the White Sox placed right-hander Dan Altavilla on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. Right-hander Owen White was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

The team also announced that first baseman Ryan Noda was claimed off waivers by Baltimore.

The 32-year-old Altavilla is 0-1 with a 2.36 ERA and two saves in 25 games with Chicago this year.