Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected for 4th time this season

  
Published May 25, 2023 05:24 PM
yankees boone

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boone held up four fingers while arguing with Moscoso, signaling Boone thought the umpire missed four calls. Boone also may have gotten spit on by Moscoco while arguing, then after the ejection argued with first base umpire Chris Guccione.

Boone was ejected moments after Gunnar Henderson lined out to first to end the top of the third. Henderson worked a six-pitch walk in the first in which Moscoso called balls on three borderline pitches. Henderson laid off two pitches on the outside corner called balls in his third-inning at-bat.

Boone was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15 and against Cincinnati on Sunday. He has been ejected 50 times in five-plus seasons as Yankees manager.