Yankees add lefty Tim Hill to bullpen 2 days after his release by majors-worst White Sox

NEW YORK — Looking for bullpen help, the major league-leading New York Yankees signed left-hander Tim Hill two days after he was released by the majors-worst Chicago White Sox.

A 34-year-old with a sidearm delivery, Hill went 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances with the White Sox, who designated him for assignment on June 12 and then released him. He struck out 13 batters in 23 innings.

“It’s a different look from the left side, a guy that really puts the ball on the ground, especially against left-handed hitters,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against Baltimore. “Feel like he’s certainly performed in the big leagues in the past and even feel like the underlying stuff would suggest he was pitching a lot better than his numbers would suggest with the White Sox.”

He gets $740,000 while in the major leagues and $120,600 while in the minor leagues, both the minimum.

Hill has a 17-14 record with four saves and a 4.30 ERA in 347 career relief appearances with the Kansas City Royals (2018-19), San Diego Padres (2020-23) and White Sox.

A spot in the Yankees’ bullpen opened up when New York optioned left-hander Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Orioles. Misiewicz pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing Baltimore to load the bases with one out before working out of the jam.

The Yankees designated left-hander Clayton Andrews for assignment to make room for Hill on their 40-man roster.