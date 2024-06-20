 Skip navigation
Top News

Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees add lefty Tim Hill to bullpen 2 days after his release by majors-worst White Sox

  
Published June 20, 2024 06:39 PM
Tim Hill

Jun 20, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (54) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

John Jones/John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Looking for bullpen help, the major league-leading New York Yankees signed left-hander Tim Hill two days after he was released by the majors-worst Chicago White Sox.

A 34-year-old with a sidearm delivery, Hill went 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances with the White Sox, who designated him for assignment on June 12 and then released him. He struck out 13 batters in 23 innings.

“It’s a different look from the left side, a guy that really puts the ball on the ground, especially against left-handed hitters,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against Baltimore. “Feel like he’s certainly performed in the big leagues in the past and even feel like the underlying stuff would suggest he was pitching a lot better than his numbers would suggest with the White Sox.”

He gets $740,000 while in the major leagues and $120,600 while in the minor leagues, both the minimum.

Hill has a 17-14 record with four saves and a 4.30 ERA in 347 career relief appearances with the Kansas City Royals (2018-19), San Diego Padres (2020-23) and White Sox.

A spot in the Yankees’ bullpen opened up when New York optioned left-hander Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Orioles. Misiewicz pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing Baltimore to load the bases with one out before working out of the jam.

The Yankees designated left-hander Clayton Andrews for assignment to make room for Hill on their 40-man roster.