Yankees sign right-hander Cody Poteet to replenish pitching staff

  
Published January 5, 2024 01:37 PM
MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Jun 18, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cody Poteet (72) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Cody Poteet agreed Friday to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, who are seeking to replenish their staff after sending four pitchers to San Diego in the trade to acquire slugger Juan Soto.

Poteet had Tommy John surgery with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 17, 2022, while with Miami, then refused an outright assignment after the season and elected to become a free agent.

He signed a minor league contract with Kansas City and returned to the mound to make a two-inning start for Triple-A Omaha at Columbus on Sept. 23.

The 29-year-old was 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA in nine starts and 10 relief appearances for Miami in 2021-22, striking out 53 and walking 27 in 58 2/3 innings. A fourth-round pick by the Marlins in the 2015 amateur draft, he is 19-39 in 100 starts and four relief appearances in eight minor league seasons.

Poteet last pitched on a major league mound on July 16, 2022, when he allowed five runs in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 10-0 loss to Philadelphia.

New York sent right-handers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe to the Padres last month along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.