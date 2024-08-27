Yankees vs. Nationals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

It’s Tuesday, August 27, and the New York Yankees (78-54) and Washington Nationals (59-73) continue their 3-game series at Nationals Park in our nation’s capital.

The Yankees took the series opener 5-2. Nestor Cortes threw 6.2 innings of 1 run ball to lead New York to another win. Jaxx Chisholm, Jr. and Gleyber Torres each went deep for New York. The win pushed New York’s lead to 2 full games over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Nationals - live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

● Time: 6:45PM EST

● Site: Nationals Park

● City: Washington, DC

● TV/Streaming: YES, MASN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Nationals

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Nationals +180, Yankees -225

● Spread : Nationals +2.5 (-130), Yankees -2.5 (+105)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Nationals

● Monday’s win moved New York to 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 42-25 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +131.

● The Nationals are now 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 30-34 at Nationals Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -64.

● Who’s Hot? Gerrit Cole is 2-0 in 4 August starts with a 1.17 ERA and 24 Ks.

● Who’s Not! Ildemaro Vargas is 4-27 (.148) over his past 10 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Washington

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 27): Gerrit Cole vs. Patrick Corbin

○ Yankees: Cole (5-2, 3.72 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 56 hits while striking out 62 over 58 innings

○ Nationals: Corbin (3-12, 5.73 ERA) has allowed 90 earned runs and 172 hits while striking out 107 over 141.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Nationals on August 27, 2024

● DJ LeMahieu is 22-56 (.393) with 6 HRs and 9RBIs in his career against Patrick Corbin

● Giancarlo Stanton is 8-24 (.333) with 2 HRs and 4 RBIs in his career against Patrick Corbin

● The Yankees are 7-3 on the Run Line and 4-6 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Yankees vs. Nationals game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

