Yankees vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18

It’s Sunday, August 18, and the New York Yankees (73-51) series against the Detroit Tigers (60-64) is even at a game apiece. The scene shifts to Williamsport for the series finale tonight as these two teams compete in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA.

Keider Montero through 5 innings of 2 hit scoreless ball yesterday to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 victory yesterday.

New York still leads the American League East by a game over the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers sit in 4th in the AL Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Tigers - live today

● Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Journey Bank Ballpark

● City: Williamsport, PA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Tigers -130, Yankees +105

● Spread : Tigers -1.5 (+165), Yankees +1.5 (-200)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Tigers

● The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 41-24 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +117.

● Detroit has won 4 of their last 5 games. The Tigers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 30-32 at Comerica Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -4.

● Who’s Hot? Aaron Judge has basically been on fire since the end of April but lets just talk about his play in August. The Yankees captain is hitting .458 (22-48) this month with 5 HRs and 12 RBIs.

● Who’s Not! Ben Rice is 1-19 (.053) in August.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Detroit

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 18): Marcus Stroman vs. Tarik Skubal

○ Yankees: Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 118 hits while striking out 87 over 121.1 innings

○ Detroit: Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA) has allowed 42 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 180 over 149.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Tigers on August 18, 2024

● Detroit is 8-2 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● The Yankees are 4-6 on the Run Line in their last 10 games

● Tarik Skubal has won 4 of his last 5 starts

● Skubal has struck out at least 8 opposing hitters in each of his last 4 starts

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Yankees vs. Tigers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Yankees vs. Tigers today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

