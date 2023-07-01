 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Oscar
Mercado

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
“Ultimately, I think people are looking at the free agency market and it’s kind of thin this year,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said.
  • Paul-DeJong.jpg
    Paul DeJong
    STL Shortstop #11
    Paul DeJong getting night off Wednesday vs. Reds
  • Lars-Nootbaar.jpg
    Lars Nootbaar
    STL Right Fielder #21
    Lars Nootbaar not in lineup Monday against Reds
  • Oscar Mercado.jpg
    Oscar Mercado
    STL Right Fielder #54
    Óscar Mercado drives in five runs against Dodgers
  • Tommy-Edman.jpg
    Tommy Edman
    STL 3rd Baseman #19
    Tommy Edman (abdomen) not in Friday’s lineup vs LA
  • Oscar Mercado.jpg
    Oscar Mercado
    STL Right Fielder #54
    Óscar Mercado steals two bases on Thursday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger
MLB views UK as gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany
Hard-throwing Hicks should be rostered everywhere
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays