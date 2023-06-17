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London Marathon: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa capable of record times in title defenses
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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Top News

Sabastian Sawe
London Marathon: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa capable of record times in title defenses
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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MLBTexas RangersPeyton Gray

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Oneil Cruz
Cruz missile strikes top of right-field foul pole at 116.9 mph, hardest hit ball this season
No one could rob Oneil Cruz of this homer.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Injuries compounding early-season chaos across saves landscape
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Agustín Ramírez is a defensive liability and José Ramírez is age-less
Fantasy Baseball Do Not Drop List: Holding Ceddanne Rafaela, Jack Leiter, more
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Kodai Senga, Jake Bauers and Anthony Volpe
MLB Power Rankings: NL Central teams climbing, Mets and Royals crashing
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
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