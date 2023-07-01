 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLBSandy Leon

Sandy
Leon

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins
Twins snap 6-game losing streak with 9-0 rout of Giants
Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sanchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as the Minnesota Twins snapped a six-game skid with a 9-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
  • Leon.jpg
    Sandy Leon
    Catcher #12
    Rangers release veteran C Sandy León on Wednesday
  • Leon.jpg
    Sandy Leon
    Catcher #12
    Rangers outright Sandy León to Triple-A
  • Leon.jpg
    Sandy Leon
    Catcher #12
    Rangers designate Sandy León for assignment
  • Jonah_Heim_HS.jpg
    Jonah Heim
    TEX Catcher #28
    Jonah Heim getting well-deserved day off Saturday
  • Leon.jpg
    Sandy Leon
    Catcher #12
    Rangers add Sandy León to active roster Monday