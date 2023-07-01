 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Khris Davis
Athletics acquire Khris Davis in trade with Brewers
The Athletics bolstered their outfield, acquiring Khris Davis from the Brewers on Friday.
    Sean Nolin
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Marlins outright Sean Nolin to Triple-A
    Sean Nolin
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Marlins designate lefty Sean Nolin for assignment
    Sean Nolin
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Marlins summon Sean Nolin from Triple-A on Monday
    Sean Nolin
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Marlins acquire Sean Nolin from Twins in trade
    Sean Nolin
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Twins sign Sean Nolin to minor league contract