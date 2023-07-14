 Skip navigation
MLBSebastian Rivero

Sebastian
Rivero

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Twins’ bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs. KC
Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night.