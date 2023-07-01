Skip navigation
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Seth Beer
Seth
Beer
Marlins use 8-run ninth to blow past Diamondbacks 11-3
Miami turned a competitive afternoon into a comfortable win, riding big swings by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia to an eight-run ninth inning and an 11-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Seth Beer
Left Fielder
#28
Diamondbacks outright Seth Beer to Triple-A Reno
Seth Beer
Left Fielder
#28
Diamondbacks designate 1B Beer for assignment
Seth Beer
Left Fielder
#28
D-Backs option 1B Seth Beer to Triple-A
Seth Beer
Left Fielder
#28
Seth Beer clubs two-run homer on Friday night
Seth Beer
Left Fielder
#28
Seth Beer scratched from D-backs’ lineup Tuesday
