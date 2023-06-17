Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Oakland Athletics
Shotaro Morii
SM
Shotaro
Morii
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Shotaro Morii, 18-year-old 2-way player, bypasses Japanese baseball to sign with Athletics
Morii agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract with the Athletics that includes a signing bonus of $1,510,500.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shotaro Morii
OAK
Starting Pitcher
Morii makes history with $1.5 million with A’s
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue