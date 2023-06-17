 Skip navigation
MLBToronto Blue JaysSpencer Miles

Spencer
Miles

MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pete Alonso lands with Orioles, Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
Stay up to date with the MLB free agent market this offseason, including player signings, contract details, and team fits as the 2025-26 Hot Stove heats up.
Pete Alonso signs with Orioles for five years, $155 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact
MLB Hot Stove Report: Devin Williams to Mets, Ryan Helsley to Orioles, and a fun Red Sox trade
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: Shohei Ohtani reigns, Roman Anthony skyrockets, Konnor Griffin headlines next wave
Dylan Cease, Blue Jays reportedly agree to seven-year deal: Contract details, fantasy impact
