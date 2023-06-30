 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBSan Diego PadresTim Hill

Tim
Hill

nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager’s radars.
  • Tim Hill Padres.jpg
    Tim Hill
    SD Relief Pitcher #25
    Padres avoid arbitration with southpaw Tim Hill
  • Tim Hill Padres.jpg
    Tim Hill
    SD Relief Pitcher #25
    Padres activate Tim Hill from injured list Friday
  • Tim Hill Padres.jpg
    Tim Hill
    SD Relief Pitcher #25
    Hill goes on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
  • Tim Hill Padres.jpg
    Tim Hill
    SD Relief Pitcher #25
    Padres avoid arb with Tim Hill at $1.325 million
  • Reiss Knehr Padres.jpg
    Reiss Knehr
    SD Relief Pitcher #33
    Reiss Knehr to start second game Friday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?