 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBTommy Milone

Tommy
Milone

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two
Jesse Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win
Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 to sweep a doubleheader.
  • 6606.jpg
    Tommy Milone
    Starting Pitcher #53
    Mariners outright Tommy Milone to Triple-A
  • 6606.jpg
    Tommy Milone
    Starting Pitcher #53
    Mariners designate Tommy Milone for assignment
  • 6606.jpg
    Tommy Milone
    Starting Pitcher #53
    Mariners promote Tommy Milone to start on Friday
  • 6606.jpg
    Tommy Milone
    Starting Pitcher #53
    Mariners reassign two hurlers to minor league camp
  • 6606.jpg
    Tommy Milone
    Starting Pitcher #53
    Mariners re-sign Tommy Milone to minor league deal