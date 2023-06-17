 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
MLBDetroit TigersTroy Melton

Troy
Melton

MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Detroit’s Tarik Skubal making a bid for a Cy Young repeat. He’d be the first in AL to do that since 2000
It’s been a quarter century since an American League pitcher won back-to-back Cy Young Awards.
Tigers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zebby Matthews returns, Caleb Durbin remains hot
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Dylan Lee and Jordan Lawlar
Two-start pitchers: Brandon Woodruff headlines the dazzling options for the first week of the second half
Fantasy baseball second-half breakouts and bouncebacks: Oneil Cruz, Zebby Matthews, more