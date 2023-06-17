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MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79

Top Clips

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HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_260517.jpg
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
nbc_wnba_tor_las_260517.jpg
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Gavin Sheets and Lucas Giolito lead the Padres past the Mariners 8-3 for season sweep
WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
Sykes has career-high 38 points to help Tempo get first road win, 106-96 over Sparks
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
Gabriela Jaquez has 20 points, 8 rebounds to help Sky beat Lynx 86-79

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_sheetshl_260517.jpg
HLs: Sheets belts two HRs, reaches base five times
nbc_mlb_sdpvsea_260517.jpg
HLs: Padres sweep Mariners behind Sheets, Giolito
nbc_wnba_tor_las_260517.jpg
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBChicago CubsTy Blach

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