Live Updates SuperMotocross Round 2: Phil Nicoletti wins LCQ to advance to main

Round 2 of the SuperMotocross season is underway at Chicagoland Speedway. We will have live updates from the track so share this link with your friends and follow along.

In the first qualification session, Ken Roczen (1:51.562) jumped to the top pf the board. It looks lie Jett Lawrence will have some competition.

RJ Hampshire takes the top spot in Q1 for the 250s.

Phil Nicoletti wins the 450 LCQ. It’s his second LCQ after winning last week at zMax.