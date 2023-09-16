Live Updates SuperMotocross Round 2: Phil Nicoletti wins LCQ to advance to main
Follow along for live updates from Chicagoland Speedway and Round 2 of the SMX playoffs
Round 2 of the SuperMotocross season is underway at Chicagoland Speedway. We will have live updates from the track so share this link with your friends and follow along.
In the first qualification session, Ken Roczen (1:51.562) jumped to the top pf the board. It looks lie Jett Lawrence will have some competition.
RJ Hampshire takes the top spot in Q1 for the 250s.
Phil Nicoletti wins the 450 LCQ. It’s his second LCQ after winning last week at zMax.
The line to get into Chicagoland Speedway is still massive, so the start of Moto 1 is a little later than advertised, but opening ceremonies are underway.
Several riders, including Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen, change tires after the sighting lap.
Several riders go down in the first turn. Justin Cooper is among them.
Nearing the halfway points and Deegan still leads, but Hunter Lawrence is closing in. Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda are third and fourth. RJ Hampshire is fifth.
Lawrence is now on Deegan’s back wheel. He has six minutes to find his way around.
Phil Nicolettt takes the early lead in the 450 LCQ with Jerry Robin and Romain Pape in the other transfer positions.
Pape almost goes down, handing the third and final transfer to Jeremy Hand. but there’s still time to come back.
It’s a quick race; Nicoletti, Robin and Hand advance.
Joshua Varize wins the 250 LCQ and will advance to the main along with Preston Kilroy, Coty Schock and Cullin Park.
Ken Roczen jumps to the top of the board in Qualification 1 with a lap of 1:51.562, besting Jett Lawrence by about four-tenths of a second. Chase Sexton slots into P3.
In 250s, RJ Hampshire leads the field over Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen. Hunter Lawrence is fourth fastest after struggling at zMax Dragway last week.
Justin Cooper finds a new gear on a track that is getting heavy with rain and he tops Qualification 2. Hamaker retains second with Levi Kitchen in third. Hunter is fourth for the second session.
Hampshire’s Q1 time is good enough for the overall best lap, so he will have first gate pick. Hammaker and Kitchen are second and third.
In 450 Qualification 2, Jason Anderson topped the board but Lawrence is in second again. A light rain is falling and that is a great equalizer. The rain should let up by race time, however.
Session 1 times hold up for overall, so Roczen, Lawrence and Sexton have the three best gate picks. A rider who started the season on 250s and moved to 450s in time to make the playoffs, Garrett Marchbanks qualified fourth.
450 Combined Qualification Results
250 Combined Qualification Results