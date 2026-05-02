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Hunter Lawrence wins Denver Supercross 450 Heat 1 with last-lap pass

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 2, 2026 07:38 PM

Hunter Lawrence entered Round 16 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, trailing Ken Roczen by four points.

He could not afford to give up any advantage, but trouble at the start made that questionable. Lawrence surged on a late-race restart to pass Christian Craig and Justin Barcia for the lead.

SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia mud race 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Red plate holder Ken Roczen beats Hunter Lawrence, field in Denver Supercross qualification
Ken Roczen’s momentum handed him a victory in Philadelphia and the red plate for the first time in 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Heat 1

Christian Craig got the best start and led the first two laps, but Justin Barcia was close behind.

Barcia took the position away on Lap 4.

Lawrence attempted to pass for second a lap earlier, but did not complete the move. He fell to third behind Craig. Justin Cooper was in the process of making a pass for third, but the flag came out before he accomplished it.

A crash for Lane Shaw brought out the red flag. Shaw walked to the medical cart under his own power.

Lawrence surged on the restart and took third from Craig.

Justin Hill held the fifth position as time ran off the clock.

Lawrence took the lead on the final lap to score the heat win.

Barcia held onto second with Cooper taking the final podium position.

Craig fell to fourth with Eli Tomac taking fifth on the final lap.

Justin Hill (sixth), Dean Wilson (seventh), Shane McElrath (eighth), and Cade Clason (ninth) also advanced directly into the feature.

Heat 1 results

Heat 2

Jordon Smith and Jorge Prado battled for the top spot on the first lap of Heat 2.

Prado took the spot.

Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen were also in the mix.

Smith fell to fifth, allowing everyone to move up a position.

Webb bogged down in the sand on Lap 3, and made the pass into third.

Dylan Ferrandis grabbed fifth from Smith on Lap 6.

Malcolm Stewart crashed on Lap 7 and fell outside of the transfer position of ninth.

Prado held on for the victory by 2.4 seconds over Sexton.

Roczen took the final podium position.

Fourth-place Webb and Ferrandis rounded out the top five.

Garrett Marchbanks (sixth), Smith (seventh), Colt Nichols (eighth), and Mitchel Harrison (ninth) also advanced to the feature.

Stewart damaged his bike in the crash and will have to make his way into the feature via the Last Chance Qualifier.

Heat 2 results