Chase Sexton surprises field, self, with fastest time in Denver Supercross Qualification 1

A red flag interrupted the first qualification as the Alpinestars Medical crew attended to Joey Savatgy, but when the riders returned to action, they came back at full speed.

Chase Sexton surprised the field with the top time in Q1.

Combined Qualification results (coming soon)

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac wasted no time proclaiming that he’s back. He posted a fast time early.

The first qualification session was interrupted by a red flag with three minutes remaining on the clock. The red flag was for Joey Savatgy, who was 16th of 19 on the chart at the time. The team told Peacock’s Haley Shanley that it was a wrist injury.

The riders returned to action with a vengeance and were led by Chase Sexton (51.259).

Hunter Lawrence (51.687) spent a little time at the top of the board before getting shuffled to second.

Tomac (51.915) improved along with his rivals. He landed third on the chart.

With two sets of whoops, fourth-place Malcolm Stewart (51.970) was in his element.

Ken Roczen (52.014) needs to find a little more speed before the evening program. He was fifth.

Group A Qualification 1 results

