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Haiden Deegan scores sixth consecutive 250 win in Birmingham East / West Showdown, race under review

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  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 08:57 PM

Haiden Deegan overcame a terrible start in the East / West Showdown in Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, but he overcame a 10th-place starting position to win by more than four seconds over Cole Davies.

Davies had a more than five-second lead in the middle stage of the race, but as he and Levi Kitchen battled, Deegan closed the distance.

Shimoda challenged Davies for second on the final lap, but he spun his tires, and Seth Hammaker assumed the bottom rung of the podium.

Shimoda finished fourth.

After losing contact with the lead battle, Kitchen fell to fifth.

The race ended under review after Deegan switched lanes in the split lane.

In-Race Notes

Levi Kitchen earned the holeshot, but Cole Davies was on his back tire and he took the lead away in the second turn.

Kitchen responded with a pass on Lap 2, while Haiden Deegan languished in 10th after a poor start.

Seth Hammaker settled into third during those opening laps.

Fourth-place Jo Shimoda and Max Anstie rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Ryder DiFrancesco pulled into the mechanic’s area after posting a strong preliminary speed.

Deegan moved into sixth on Lap 5. He was five seconds behind the lead battle

Pierce Brown crashed on Lap 5 and required attention from the Alpinestars Medical team. Brown walked off course under his own power.

Deegan moved into fifth around Anstie on Lap 7.

Davies took the lead from Kitchen one lap later. Deegan closed the distance slightly as they battled at the front.

Hammaker and Shimoda had a heated battle for the lead at the halfway mark. Deegan closes to within a second of this contest.

Shimoda made the pass on Lap 10.

Deegan moved into fourth on Lap 11. He closed to two seconds of the lead.

One lap later, Shimoda and Deegan got around Kitchen.

With three minutes remaining on the clock, Davies, Shimoda, and Deegan developed a three-rider battle. Two seconds separate the trio.

Deegan took the lead on Lap 15.

The running order was Deegan, Davies, and Shimoda as time ran off the clock. Deegan immediately scooted out to a 2.4-second lead.