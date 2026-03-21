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Cole Davies joins teammate Haiden Deegan with 250 East win in the Birmingham Showdown

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 07:21 PM

Cole Davies was the best of the Eastern divisional riders by 2.7 seconds over Seth Hammaker.

“It was a good heat race,” Davies told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “Got off to a decent start, made a quick pass there and just rode my race.

Nate Thrasher put in a solid showing and took the final podium position.

Jo Shimoda overcame a modest start to finish fourth with Daxton Bennick rounding out the top five.

Coty Schock (sixth), Devin Simonson (seventh), Cullin Park (eighth), and Henry Miller also advanced directly into the Main.

SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins 250 West heat in Birmingham Showdown
The Western divisional riders take to the track first in the first Showdown of the 2026 season.
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In-Race Notes

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot, but he slipped during Lap 1 and handed the lead to Cole Davies.

Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five as time quickly ran off the clock.

Daxton Bennick settled into fourth.

ClubMX riders Devin Simonson and Coty Schock worked their way around Shimoda at the halfway mark.

That did not last long, as Shimoda got back around.

Shimoda got around Bennick on the white flag lap.

On the final lap, Evan Ferry divebombed Pierce Brown. Both riders crashed and will have to move into the Main via the Last Chance Qualifier.

250 East Heat Results