Maximus Vohland earns holeshot, but Haiden Deegan quickly takes the top spot.

The Western divisional riders took to the track first at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Alabama, in the first East / West Showdown. Haiden Deegan entered the event with a five-race win streak and a massive points lead.

Maximus Vohland earned the holeshot ahead of his teammate Hunter Yoder, but Yoder quickly takes the top spot.

Haiden Deegan completed the first lap in fifth.

Deegan quickly moved to fourth on Lap 2 and second on Lap 3.

Deegan secured the lead one lap later.

Max Anstie moved through the field and took second on Lap 6, pushing the ClubMX teammates, Vohland and Yoder, back a position.

Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five as time ran off the clock in the short six-minute heat.

On the white flag lap, DiFrancesco moved into fourth with Levi Kitchen challenging for fifth.

