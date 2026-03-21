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Syndication: The Greenville News
UNC is evaluating its basketball program after another early March Madness exit under Hubert Davis
Virginia v Georgia
Virginia outlasts Georgia in overtime, 82-73, to advance to second round of March Madness
Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker
Josh Kerr holds off Cole Hocker for world indoor title, stokes rivalry with night-night celebration

Top Clips

oly_atw60_wic_final_260321.jpg
Dosso flies to 60m gold win at Indoor Worlds
oly_atwtj_wic_final_260321.jpg
Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
oly_atmpv_wic_final_260321.jpg
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Maximus Vohland earns holeshot, but Haiden Deegan quickly takes the top spot.

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 21, 2026 07:05 PM

The Western divisional riders took to the track first at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Alabama, in the first East / West Showdown. Haiden Deegan entered the event with a five-race win streak and a massive points lead.

Maximus Vohland earned the holeshot ahead of his teammate Hunter Yoder, but Yoder quickly takes the top spot.

Haiden Deegan completed the first lap in fifth.

Deegan quickly moved to fourth on Lap 2 and second on Lap 3.

Deegan secured the lead one lap later.

Max Anstie moved through the field and took second on Lap 6, pushing the ClubMX teammates, Vohland and Yoder, back a position.

Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five as time ran off the clock in the short six-minute heat.

On the white flag lap, DiFrancesco moved into fourth with Levi Kitchen challenging for fifth.