Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win Detroit heats

DETROIT, Michigan: The top nine advance into the feature.

Heat 1

Jordon Smith got a great start, but Chase Sexton was on his back tire.

Ken Roczen also had a solid start and settled into third. He made the pass on Smith at the halfway mark.

Smith jumped off course and lost a transfer position.

Eli Tomac and Christian Craig advanced to third and fourth.

Justin Hill rounded out the top five with two minutes on the clock.

Hill grabbed fourth from Craig a lap later.

As time ran off the clock, Roczen was chasing Sexton for the lead.

Smith took ninth away from Justin Bogle.

Sexton held on for the win over Roczen in second and Tomac in third.

“It was nice to get a heat win,” Sexton told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I’ve only had one so far this year. It’s been a trying year so far.”

Fourth-place Justin Hill and Christian Craig rounded out the top five.

Colt Nichols (sixth), Cole Thompson (seventh) Jordon Smith (eighth), and Mitchell Harrison (ninth) also advanced directly into the main.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Hunter Lawrence got the best start and led the field to the holeshot line.

Cooper Webb struggled last week, but he slotted into second behind the points leader.

Justin Cooper slotted into third.

Malcolm Stewart continued to impress in fourth with Jorge Prado rounding out the top five.

As the white flag waved, the top five were unchanged.

That was where they finished.

Dylan Ferrandis (sixth), Joey Savatgy (seventh) Shane McElrath (eighth) also advanced directly to the Main.

Heat 2 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Kevin Moranz earned the holeshot; Bogle gets a poor start and cycled sixth.

Garrett Marchbanks took the lead from Moranz on the final lap.

Third-place Tristan Lane also advanced.

Bogle took the final transfer position away from Zack Williams as time ran off the clock.

450 LCQ Results

