Haiden Deegan wins West heat in St. Louis Supercross, Cole Davies wins in the East

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Haiden Deegan dominated the first East/West Showdown, but had the victory stripped from him. He is out for revenge.

Deegan won the West heat with teammate Cole Davies scoring the win in the East.

East Heat

It was tight, but Cole Davies earned the holeshot.

Jo Shimoda crashed with Luke Clout and Gavin Tower. Shimoda is slow to rise. That brought out the red flag as Shimoda was carted off the track by the Alpinestars Medical team, favoring his left leg.

A complete restart from the gate was required.

On the restart, Seth Hammaker got the early lead; Coty Schock and Cole Davies follow.

Davies got around Schock quickly.

Towers crashes again, this time with Derek Kelly and Daxton Bennick.

On Lap 3, Davies blitzes the whoops and dusts Hammaker.

Devin Simonson grabbed third from teammate Schock.

One lap later, Simonson jumped wide and handed the position back.

Davies held on for the victory over Hammaker and Schock.

East Heat Results

West Heat

Deegan took the early lead.

Deegan jumped off course as he started Lap 2, but that didn’t slow him down.

Lux Turner settled into second early with Maximus Vohland rounding out the top three.

Turner bobbled and handed second to Vohland and third to Hunter Yoder.

On Lap 7, a lapped rider pushed a Tuff Blox into the racing line. Deegan ran over it, but that also failed to slow him.

Levi Kitchen was up to fourth on Lap 8.

In nine laps, Deegan amassed a lead of more than 13 seconds on his way to the victory.

Vohland, Yoder, Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco finished in the top five.

Turner, Max Anstie, Josh Varize, and Parker Ross also advanced directly into the feature.

West Heat Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Shimoda did not line up for the LCQ. He was last seen leaving the medical trailer on crutches. He injured his ankle, but does not appear to have broken any bones. The most likely diagnosis is ligament damage.

Daxton Bennick won the LCQ by more than 10 seconds over Derek Kelley

Kyle Peters and Brandon Ray also advanced .

LCQ Results

