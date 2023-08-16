Gavin Ward says Arrow McLaren has ‘in-demand seat’ after Palou: ‘There is a lot in play’

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward told NBC Sports that it was a shock when McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown informed the NTT IndyCar Series team that Alex Palou “had no intention” to join the team next season.

Ward, who joined the team last season and was named racing director, had been laying the groundwork for what appeared to be the addition of the 2021 champion next season.

Palou, however, appears to be laying the groundwork to continue his successful run beyond this season with team owner Chip Ganassi (who has disputed Brown’s characterization of Palou’s contract status).

He leads the championship standings by 101 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon with three races remaining in the 2023 IndyCar season. He can clinch his second title if he leads by more than 108 points after the Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

NBC Sports asked Ward for his reaction to the news involving Palou, whose contract saga with Ganassi and McLaren has been ongoing for more than a year.

“As Zak Brown said, the team is disappointed,” Ward told NBC Sports. “We’ll leave it at that.

“We are disappointed.”

Ward, however, is enthused over the prospect of filling the ride that would have gone to Palou in 2024.

Arrow McLaren has Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi signed for next season. Felix Roseqnvist could return as the team’s third driver, but it’s an attractive marked for free agents. Among the options could be Marcus Ericsson, Palou’s Ganassi teammate. The 2022 Indy 500 winner has been free to negotiate with other teams since Aug. 1.

“Oh yeah, we’re in demand,” Ward told NBC Sports. “Not to worry there. I wouldn’t rule out anything on that side. We are going to do what is best for the team to fill that race seat. The list (of candidates) is decent, and Felix Rosenqvist is on it.

“It’s a very much in-demand seat. There is a lot in play. The message I have here is we are trying to build something special, and I think anybody can see the progress we are making. We are working to make another big step still.

“Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Apparently, not Palou, who has excelled in his third season at Chip Ganassi Racing. The driver from Spain has outperformed every driver in the series this season and could make Chip Ganassi Racing his long-term home soon. Palou has said that he won’t announce his decision until after the final race of the season at Laguna Seca.

When asked by NBC Sports after last Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway if Palou could be back in 2024, Chip Ganassi Racing team manager Barry Wanser said, “things are looking good for sure. We’re looking forward to it.”

Though winless so far in 2023, Arrow McLaren still has much to look forward to in 2024 when 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join the team to attempt his Indianapolis 500 debut. Larson and Ward were part of a news conference Sunday morning at IMS as Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports unveiled Larson’s paint schemes as he attempts to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader.

The countdown has begun. 🗓 pic.twitter.com/ZADemvAfuT — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) August 15, 2023

“Kyle is a generational racer, and you can see that the first time you see him and the many different disciplines he completes in,” Ward told NBC Sports. “We are lucky as a team. We have some talented drivers that work together.

“We want our drivers to raise the bar for everybody and reach across the table and work with each other. Having Tony Kanaan as part of it is a great asset. Tony is pure enthusiasm and will play a big role in getting Kyle Larson ready for the Indianapolis 500.”

Arrow McLaren is operating out of the former Schmidt Peterson Motorsports shop in Pike Township in Indianapolis. It’s a cramped facility with three full-time IndyCar crews working there.

Arrow McLaren had planned to build a state-of-the-art facility in Whitestown, Indiana, but made the business decision a few months ago to move eventually into the shop currently housing Andretti Autosport. Andretti is slated to move into a massive new headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, in 2025.

NBC Sports asked Ward if expanding to a third car this season in the current facility has hampered the team from reaching its lofty expectations.

“Not really,” Ward said. “When we started this plan, we knew it would be a few years before we moved into the shop that we want. But we have a solid plan of where we want to be in this series next year, five years from now and 10 years from now.

“When you see what we achieve in the next 10 years, that is when people will see the real McLaren influence on this operation.”

Arrow McLaren is determined to move forward without Palou.

“I think the team has rallied really well, to be honest,” Ward said. “Everybody working at Arrow McLaren realizes what we are putting together as a team. We want people who want to be a part of that and see that.

“We’re heads down trying to build a better race team, day after day and are enjoying it.”

