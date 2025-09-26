 Skip navigation
Bobby Fong fastest rider on Friday at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Cameron Beaubier crashes twice

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 26, 2025 07:30 PM

Bobby Fong posted a lap of 1:19.912 in the first qualification session for Round 9 of the MotoAmerica Superbike season at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, placing him on top of the board.

His time was half a second faster than his teammate Jake Gagne in second, and 0.803 seconds faster than Josh Herrin, who entered this round with a shot at winning the championship. Herrin posted the fastest time in the first practice session with a time of 1:20.545.

Hayden Gillim (1:20.902) and Sean Dylan Kelly (1:20.972) rounded out the top five.

Cameron Beaubier (1:21.376) did not fare as well. Eight points back in the championship standings, Beaubier has the best chance of overtaking Fong. Beaubier crashed in both the morning practice session and in Qualification 1. Once on the track, he was 12th-fastest in qualification, 1.464 seconds behind Fong.