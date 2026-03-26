Chase Sexton will return to SuperMotocross competition in Detroit

Chase Sexton will return to action this week for Round 11 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, after missing the past three rounds with an injury suffered while training for the Daytona Supercross. Sexton has been experiencing pain in his hip and lower back.

“Monster Energy Kawasaki rider [Chase Sexton] will return to racing this weekend at Round 11 of [Supercross] in Detroit,” the team announced on social media.

Sexton left Round 7 in Arlington, Texas, fifth in the championship standings, 27 points behind the leader, with one victory and four top-fives to his credit.

He will enter Round 11 seventh in the standings, but with a 99-point deficit to the leader. His chance of winning the Supercross championship is all-but mathematically eliminated.

Sexton won the Supercross championship in 2023 and challenged Cooper Webb until the final round last year before finishing second in the standings.

