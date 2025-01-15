 Skip navigation
Dakar Rally comes down to a duel in the sand between Henk Lategan and Yazeed Al-Rajhi

  
Published January 15, 2025 12:16 PM
Henk Lategan

South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during Stage 6 of the Dakar Rally 2025, between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

SHUBAYTAH, Saudi Arabia — Henk Lategan and Yazeed Al-Rajhi will duel in the Saudi sand for their first Dakar Rally title after swapping the lead for a second straight day.

South Africa’s Lategan leads his Saudi rival by 2 1/2 minutes going into the 11th and penultimate stage in the Empty Quarter dunes. The last stage is a ceremonial drive to the finish in Shubaytah.

Al-Rajhi led by seven minutes before the 10th stage, a tricky 120-kilometer loop south of Shubaytah. But he got stuck and relinquished the overall lead back to Lategan.

“We got stuck because we were taking it easy,” Al-Rajhi said. “Everything is going good, that’s the most important (thing). I have a good position, I hope.”

Lategan also took it easy but without finding any trouble, and was 10th on the stage, making up minutes on all of his nearest pursuers.

“It wasn’t the plan to go quickly today,” Lategan said.

He will start 10th and Al-Rajhi 27th and they can push harder by taking advantage of the tracks of those in front.

‘Most disappointing day of my life’

Third-placed Mattias Ekstrom fell two minutes further back to 27 minutes, and five-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah lost five minutes to drop back to 30.

Al-Attiyah, the only former champion with an outside title shot, got lost about nine kilometers in.

“I’m very disappointed, but what can you do?” Al-Attiyah said. “We had a good pace but we lost a lot of time. This is the most disappointing day of my life.”

Spain’s Nani Roma, one of only three men to win the Dakar in a car (2014) and motorbike (2004), won his first stage in nine years by 18 seconds from Lucas Moraes of Brazil. Brian Baragwanath of South Africa was third.

Sanders on the brink

Australian rider Daniel Sanders was on the brink of his first Dakar title in a motorbike race he’s dominated from stage one.

Sanders was fourth on the 116-kilometer stage but ahead of his nearest rivals, extending his overall lead by about two minutes against Spain’s Tosha Schareina and France’s Adrien van Beveren.

The advantage over Schareina was 16 1/2 minutes, the biggest in the race so far.

“It’s pretty much survival tomorrow and just get(ting) through,” Sanders said. “I think we’ll be all right. I felt really good in the nav(igation) and I was opening a little bit and then, yeah, it felt nice. So yeah, ready for tomorrow.”

Portugal’s Rui Gonçalves won his maiden stage in his fifth Dakar by nearly four minutes from Slovakia’s Stefan Svitko. American Skyler Howes was third.