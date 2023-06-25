David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway; Kyle Larson finishes third

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway; Kyle Larson finishes third

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 25, 2023 12:52 PM
WoO David Gravel races the No 2 car at Huset's - WoO-com.jpg

David Gravel won $250,000 for his Huset’s High Bank Nationals win

World Racing Group / Trent Gower

Inheriting the lead on Lap 30 Saturday night, David Gravel kept a perfect streak of top-five finishes alive in the Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota and pocketed a record World of Outlaws prize. The winner’s share of the purse was $250,000.

Moving up from his fourth-place starting position, Gravel assumed the lead from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid when his engine blew after 30 uninterrupted laps of racing. Once Gravel assumed the lead, he never relinquished it, although he had to survive one more restart with eight laps remaining following a multicar crash.

Gravel’s win was accompanied by several strong storylines as it came on the track owned by his car owner Tod Quiring, was on the heels of two second-place finishes in preliminary action for the High Bank Nationals and brought Gravel to within one win of Brad Sweet.

“I guess all the seconds paid off,” Gravel said in a press release . “One of these times I was going to win one, so this is a good one to win. We’ve been really good here.

“It’s good to take some of the boss’ money tonight.”

Gravel’s pair of second-place finishes at Huset’s came in the first two nights of action when he finished behind Kyle Larson on Wednesday and James McFadden on Thursday. On Friday night, Logan Schuchart became one of the favorites to win the High Bank Nationals as his steady progression through the four-night program gave him the most recent win.

Gravel beat Rico Abreu, who scored his second podium finish of the High Bank Nationals. Abreu was second to Larson Wednesday night.

“I’m just thankful to my crew for never giving up on me,” Abreu said. “It just shows with these results here. We were kind of mediocre all week to be honest. We had a good run Wednesday night then struggled the last two nights. Then Ricky (Warner, crew chief) really made a big swing at our car and made some big changes which allowed us to get in the hunt here.”

WoO David Gravel celebrates Huset's High Bank Nationals win - WoO-com.jpg

David Gravel celebrates his 83rd career World of Outlaws victory on the wing of his sprint car.

World Racing Group / Trent Gower

After qualifying seventh for the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson flew to South Dakota in a quest to steal the $250,000 from the Outlaws regulars. He improved throughout the race before settling for third.

“Once we got the cautions there, the track kind of switched over and my car got really good, just ran out of time there,” Larson said. “I thought we could catch traffic a little quicker and maybe get those guys racing in front of us but just a little too late.

“Honestly, I look back at Thursday night, and if I don’t get into Rico off of (Turn) 2, I finish better and probably start further forward in the Feature and give myself a better shot.”

After his contact with Abreu Thursday night, Larson’s race ended in the work area in 22nd.

Schuchart in fourth and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Gravel is now 10 points behind Sweet, (who finished seventh in the High Bank Nationals), in the championship standings as the series prepares for Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin and the Independence Day Spectacular.

RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]; 15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]; 17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]; 18. 21-Brian Brown[12]; 19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]; 20. 83-James McFadden[14]; 21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]; 22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]; 24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]