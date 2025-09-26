How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

One round remains in the MotoAmerica Superbike series with a tripleheader scheduled for the division at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, and fans can watch Race 1 action live on Peacock.tv at 3:00 ET Saturday. Race 2 (12:00 p.m. ET) and Race 3 (at 3:00 p.m. ET) will be run on Sunday.

The 2025 championship is a winner-take-all affair between points leader Bobby Fong and Cameron Beaubier, with a slim eight-point margin between them. Five points separate first from second in each race, so 15 points are up for grabs if one rider can sweep the weekend.

Josh Herrin is not far behind. If Fong and Beaubier falter, he needs to make up 22 points to win the title. Fong and Herrin have each posted five consecutive victories this season, so they are prone to momentum.

And making a mistake is not out of the question for any of the three riders battling for the championship. Rain promises to slicken the track surface periodically during the weekend, adding another layer of drama to the equation.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

New Jersey Motorsports Park Superbike entry list

Track Map

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series in 2025

Coverage of the ninth round at New Jersey Motorsport Park begins Saturday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW. The second race of the tripleheader will be held on Sunday, September 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the finale showing at 3:00 p.m.

You can stream the remainder of the 2025 schedule on the Peacock App and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports, and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, and more.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20-race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

Past MotoAmerica results from NJMP

Two races were held at New Jersey Motorsports Park last year, with Josh Herrin beating Bobby Fong to the line by a slim 0.403-second margin. Cameron Beaubier was less than two seconds behind the leader in fourth.

Loris Baz took over the top spot in the second race after finishing third on Saturday.

The 2025 championship contenders did not fare nearly as well on Sunday as they had the previous day, with Fong finishing third and Beaubier finishing fourth. Richie Escalante finished fifth and was less than a second (0.886) behind the leader.

Herrin finished outside the top five in sixth, 3.121 seconds behind.

Superbike fans can expect to be surprised this weekend.