How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025 Road America: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

  
Published May 30, 2025 11:00 AM
MA25_NBC_RoadAm_16x9.jpg

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series continues to roar through another high-octane season, and whether you’re a die-hard race fan or just love elite-level competition, NBC Sports is your go-to pit stop for all of the action beginning this weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Cameron Beaubier has staked his claim at the top of the standings with a near-perfect start to the 2025 season. With three wins in four races, he owns a 23-point lead over Jake Gagne entering Round 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s event on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

Coverage of the third round at Road America begins Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

You can stream the final seven rounds of the MotoAmerica Superbike Series on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV and more.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025 schedule

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20 race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

  • Barber Motorsports Park, Apr. 4-6 (won by Cameron Beaubier, Jake Gagne)
  • Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, May 2-4 (won by Cameron Beaubier)
  • Road America, May 30-June 1
  • Ridge Motorsports Park, June 27-29
  • WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 11-13
  • VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 1-3
  • Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 15-17
  • Circuit of the Americas, Sep. 12-14
  • New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sep. 26-28

Who races in the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Series?

The full roster of riders for the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike series can be found here.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series Road America past results

Cameron Beaubier leads the field with 11 career Superbike wins at Road America. Last season, Cameron Petersen edged teammate Jake Gagne by 0.004 seconds in Race 1, while Josh Herrin secured a dominant win in Race 2.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.