IMSA SportsCar Championship at Road America: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will have all five categories on track at Road America for the first time in six weeks.

The Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class grows to a season-high 10 entries, with the addition of the No. 59 Proton Competition Porsche 963 that is co-driven by Harry Tincknell and Gianmaria Bruni.

Porsche has the most entries in GTP with Porsche Penske Motorsport fielding its No. 6 and No.7 963s and JDC Miler MotorSports’ No. 5. Acura, Cadillac and BMW each will have two cars.

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque are the defending winners at Road America in the No. 10 Acura.

Here are the start times, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sports Car Weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. ET (USA, Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 24 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET (Peacock, IMSA.com/TVLive)

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 46 cars entered over five divisions (GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD) for the IMSA Sports Car Weekend

RACE BROADCAST

TV: USA Network will have coverage of the event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and the race also is streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Brian Till will be the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Matt Yocum and Hannah Newhouse will be the pit reporters.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for qualifying. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

IMSA RADIO: Select sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at noon (XM 207, Sirius XM Web/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA ROAD AMERICA

Friday, Aug. 4

10:15 a.m. ET: Maxda MX-5 practice

11 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

12:05 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:35 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

3:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

4:15 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:15 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

11:20 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

12:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

2:15 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

3:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

4:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

6 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 6

9 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:10 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race

2:35 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

3:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge

