IMSA SportsCar Championship at Road America: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will have all five categories on track at Road America for the first time in six weeks.
The Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class grows to a season-high 10 entries, with the addition of the No. 59 Proton Competition Porsche 963 that is co-driven by Harry Tincknell and Gianmaria Bruni.
Porsche has the most entries in GTP with Porsche Penske Motorsport fielding its No. 6 and No.7 963s and JDC Miler MotorSports’ No. 5. Acura, Cadillac and BMW each will have two cars.
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque are the defending winners at Road America in the No. 10 Acura.
Here are the start times, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sports Car Weekend at Road America (all times are ET):
IMSA Road America start times, schedule, TV info
WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. ET (USA, Peacock)
RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 24 percent chance of rain at the green flag.
QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET (Peacock, IMSA.com/TVLive)
ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 46 cars entered over five divisions (GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD) for the IMSA Sports Car Weekend
RACE BROADCAST
TV: USA Network will have coverage of the event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and the race also is streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Brian Till will be the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish. Matt Yocum and Hannah Newhouse will be the pit reporters.
Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for qualifying. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.
IMSA RADIO: Select sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at noon (XM 207, Sirius XM Web/App 992).
DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA ROAD AMERICA
Friday, Aug. 4
10:15 a.m. ET: Maxda MX-5 practice
11 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice
12:05 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
2:35 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying
3:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice
4:15 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
Saturday, Aug. 5
9 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
10:15 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1
11:20 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying
12:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice
2:15 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying
3:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2
4:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1
6 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying
Sunday, Aug. 6
9 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice
11:10 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race
2:35 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2
3:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge
2023 SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Meyer Shank wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to open GTP era
ROUND 2: No. 31 Cadillac wins Twelve Hours of Sebring after rebounding from mishap
ROUND 3: Porsche Penske Motorsport earns first victory at Long Beach
ROUND 4: Emotional victory for the No. 01 Cadillac at Laguna Seca
ROUND 5: BMW earns first GTP victory after Porsche fails postrace inspection
ROUND 6: Mike Shank dedicates victory to team’s critics