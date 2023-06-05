IndyCar results, points after Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT -- Alex Palou topped the results of an NTT IndyCar Series race for the second time this season, extending his championship points lead with his victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix .

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who also won the GMR Grand Prix (and the Indy 500 pole position) last month, holds a 51-point lead over teammate Marcus Ericsson (ninth at Detroit) through seven of 17 races this season.

Ganassi, which placed all four of its drivers in the top 10 at Detroit, has three of the top four in the championship standings with Scott Dixon ranked fourth after a fourth at Detroit.

Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden is third in the standings after taking a 10th at Detroit. Pato O’Ward slipped to fifth in the points after crashing and finishing 26th.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

Click here for the official box score from the 100-lap race on a nine-turn, 1.645-mile street course in downtown Detroit.

Here is the finishing order in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 100, Running

2. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

3. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 100, Running

4. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

5. (13) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 100, Running

6. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 100, Running

7. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running

8. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 100, Running

9. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

10. (5) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running

11. (24) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running

12. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 100, Running

13. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running

14. (20) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 100, Running

15. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running

16. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 100, Running

17. (25) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

18. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

19. (23) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 100, Running

20. (19) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 97, Running

21. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 97, Running

22. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 97, Running

23. (21) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Contact

24. (3) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Contact

25. (27) Graham Rahal, Honda, 50, Contact

26. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 41, Contact

27. (16) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 1, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 80.922 mph; Time of Race: 02:01:58.1171; Margin of victory: 1.1843 seconds; Cautions: 7 for 32 laps; Lead changes: 10 among seven drivers. Lap Leaders: Palou 1-28; Power 29-33; O’Ward 34; Palou 35-55; Power 56-64; Palou 65; Rossi 66; Newgarden 67-68; Kirkwood 69; Ericsson 70-76; Palou 77-100.

Click here for the points tally in the race .

Here are the points standings after the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

Top 10 in points: Palou 273, Ericsson 222, Newgarden 203, Dixon 194, O’Ward 191, Rossi 176, McLaughlin 175, Power 172, Herta 149, Rosenqvist 148.

Rest of the standings: Grosjean 145, Kirkwood 142, Lundgaard 136, Ilott 116, VeeKay 108, Ferrucci 105, Armstrong 101, Rahal 99, Malukas 91, Daly 88, DeFrancesco 81, Castroneves 80, Harvey 78, Canapino 77, Pagenaud 72, Pedersen 61, Robb 55, Takuma Sato 37, Ed Carpenter 27, Ryan Hunter-Reay 20, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

Next race: IndyCar will head to Road America for the Sonsio Grand Prix, which will take place June 18 with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.