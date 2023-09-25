IndyCar releases its schedule for 2024 season; how to watch on NBC, USA, Peacock
IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2024 season, which will include a doubleheader race weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.
The historic 1-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin, most recently played host to an IndyCar race in 2015.
“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day-weekend NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” Penske Corp. chairman Roger Penske said in a release. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”
IndyCar will race Milwaukee over Labor Day weekend before heading to Nashville, Tennessee for its Sept. 15 season finale. The season will open March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for IndyCar in the United States with 12 events slated for the NBC broadcast network next year. All races also will be streamed on Peacock (including two exclusively — Toronto for the third consecutive year and the opener at Milwaukee). Peacock also will be home to IndyCar practice, qualifying and Indy NXT races.
The 2023 IndyCar season was the most-watched on record for NBC Sports, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers with the third consecutive year of viewership growth.
For the first time since the 1.5-mile track opened in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway won’t be on the IndyCar schedule next year.
Other notable elements on the 2024 schedule:
--The $1 million exhibition event at The Thermal Club will be held March 24.
--WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will move from the season finale to June 23.
—Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader race weekend will move up slightly on the calendar to July 13-14 with Toronto slotting in the week afterward (before a three-week break that coincides with the Summer Olympics).
—World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 17) and Portland (Aug. 25) each will move up a week to accommodate Milwaukee, and the WWTR race will return to Saturday after being held on Sunday in 2023.
--As previously announced the season will conclude Sept. 15 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, with a new downtown layout for the Music City Grand Prix.
--The 2024 season awards ceremony will take place Monday, Sept. 16 in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Here’s the 2024 IndyCar schedule (start times will be announced at a later date):
Date
Venue/event
TV, streaming
Sunday, March 10
Streets of St. Petersburg
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 24
The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge*
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 21
Streets of Long Beach
USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, April 28
Barber Motorsports Park
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 11
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 18
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 19
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 26
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 2
Streets of Detroit
USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, June 9
Road America
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 23
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 7
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, July 13
Iowa Speedway Race 1
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 14
Iowa Speedway Race 2
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 21
Streets of Toronto
Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 17
World Wide Technology Raceway
USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 25
Portland International Raceway
USA Network, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31
Milwaukee Mile Race 1
Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1
Milwaukee Mile Race 2
USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15
Streets of Nashville
NBC, Peacock
*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change