IndyCar releases its schedule for 2024 season; how to watch on NBC, USA, Peacock

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2024 season, which will include a doubleheader race weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.

The historic 1-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin, most recently played host to an IndyCar race in 2015.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day-weekend NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” Penske Corp. chairman Roger Penske said in a release. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

IndyCar will race Milwaukee over Labor Day weekend before heading to Nashville, Tennessee for its Sept. 15 season finale. The season will open March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for IndyCar in the United States with 12 events slated for the NBC broadcast network next year. All races also will be streamed on Peacock (including two exclusively — Toronto for the third consecutive year and the opener at Milwaukee). Peacock also will be home to IndyCar practice, qualifying and Indy NXT races.

The 2023 IndyCar season was the most-watched on record for NBC Sports, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers with the third consecutive year of viewership growth.

For the first time since the 1.5-mile track opened in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway won’t be on the IndyCar schedule next year.

Other notable elements on the 2024 schedule:

--The $1 million exhibition event at The Thermal Club will be held March 24.

--WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will move from the season finale to June 23.

—Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader race weekend will move up slightly on the calendar to July 13-14 with Toronto slotting in the week afterward (before a three-week break that coincides with the Summer Olympics).

—World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 17) and Portland (Aug. 25) each will move up a week to accommodate Milwaukee, and the WWTR race will return to Saturday after being held on Sunday in 2023.

--As previously announced the season will conclude Sept. 15 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, with a new downtown layout for the Music City Grand Prix.

--The 2024 season awards ceremony will take place Monday, Sept. 16 in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Here’s the 2024 IndyCar schedule (start times will be announced at a later date):

Date Venue/event TV, streaming Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge* NBC, Peacock Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit USA Network, Peacock Sunday, June 9 Road America NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Network, Peacock Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC, Peacock Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway USA Network, Peacock Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 Peacock Sunday, Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change