IndyCar releases its schedule for 2024 season; how to watch on NBC, USA, Peacock

  
Published September 25, 2023 09:00 AM
IndyCar: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

Sep 3, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; NTT Indy Car driver Alex Palou (10) celebrates after winning the the NTT INDYCAR Series at Portland International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Palou celebrates his Portland victory during the 2023 season (Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2024 season, which will include a doubleheader race weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.

The historic 1-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin, most recently played host to an IndyCar race in 2015.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day-weekend NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” Penske Corp. chairman Roger Penske said in a release. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

IndyCar will race Milwaukee over Labor Day weekend before heading to Nashville, Tennessee for its Sept. 15 season finale. The season will open March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for IndyCar in the United States with 12 events slated for the NBC broadcast network next year. All races also will be streamed on Peacock (including two exclusively — Toronto for the third consecutive year and the opener at Milwaukee). Peacock also will be home to IndyCar practice, qualifying and Indy NXT races.

The 2023 IndyCar season was the most-watched on record for NBC Sports, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers with the third consecutive year of viewership growth.

For the first time since the 1.5-mile track opened in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway won’t be on the IndyCar schedule next year.

Other notable elements on the 2024 schedule:

--The $1 million exhibition event at The Thermal Club will be held March 24.

--WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will move from the season finale to June 23.

—Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader race weekend will move up slightly on the calendar to July 13-14 with Toronto slotting in the week afterward (before a three-week break that coincides with the Summer Olympics).

—World Wide Technology Raceway (Aug. 17) and Portland (Aug. 25) each will move up a week to accommodate Milwaukee, and the WWTR race will return to Saturday after being held on Sunday in 2023.

--As previously announced the season will conclude Sept. 15 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, with a new downtown layout for the Music City Grand Prix.

--The 2024 season awards ceremony will take place Monday, Sept. 16 in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Here’s the 2024 IndyCar schedule (start times will be announced at a later date):

Date

Venue/event

TV, streaming

Sunday, March 10

Streets of St. Petersburg

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 24

The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge*

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 21

Streets of Long Beach

USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, April 28

Barber Motorsports Park

NBC, Peacock

Saturday, May 11

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)

NBC, Peacock

Saturday, May 18

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 19

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 26

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 2

Streets of Detroit

USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, June 9

Road America

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 23

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, July 7

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NBC, Peacock

Saturday, July 13

Iowa Speedway Race 1

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 14

Iowa Speedway Race 2

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 21

Streets of Toronto

Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 17

World Wide Technology Raceway

USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 25

Portland International Raceway

USA Network, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31

Milwaukee Mile Race 1

Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1

Milwaukee Mile Race 2

USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15

Streets of Nashville

NBC, Peacock

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change