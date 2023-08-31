Linus Lundqvist will join Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season in multiyear deal

Linus Lundqvist has signed a multiyear deal to race in the NTT IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing starting in 2024.

The 2022 Indy NXT champion made his IndyCar debut this season with Meyer Shank Racing, setting the fastest lap during the Music City Grand Prix in place of injured Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Dallara-Honda. He also raced for the team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (finishing a career-best 12th) and World Wide Technology Raceway (where he also set the fastest lap of the race).

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” Lundqvist said in a release. “Stepping up to race full time in the NTT IndyCar Series, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career.

“It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

Lundqvist will be embedded with the Ganassi organization in the season’s final two races at Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway.

No number or sponsor has been announced yet for Lundqvist, who joins Scott Dixon as Ganassi’s confirmed drivers so far for next year. The team seems likely to re-sign Alex Palou, who can clinch his second championship Sunday at Portland.

A Stockholm native, Lundqvist’s arrival ensures there will be a Swedish driver for a sixth consecutive season at Ganassi. Marcus Ericsson is leaving the team for Andretti Autosport in 2024.

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 Indy NXT champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull said. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in IndyCar today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist won the 2022 Indy NXT title by 92 points with five victories, nine podiums and seven pole positions. He finished third in points in 2021 with three victories, 11 podiums and three poles as a rookie.

“I have dipped my toes into IndyCar racing in recent weeks, which will give me a little bit of a head start going into 2024,” said Lundqvist, who won the 2020 Formula Regional Americas Championship, the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 title and the 2016 Formula STCC Nordic Championship. “Coming up through Indy NXT has provided me with some important experience that will help me get up to speed. Having said that, this is an entirely new challenge as I prepare to join an established top team at the highest level of the sport.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, but having a team like Chip Ganassi Racing put their trust in me is the greatest motivator I could ever have. I intend to do everything in my power to grab this opportunity and I look forward to all the moments ahead, next year and beyond.”

With the signings of Ericsson and Lundqvist, and with Palou expected to return at Ganassi, the following full-time cars are among those unconfirmed for 2024:

—Ganassi No. 11 (currently shared by Marcus Armstrong and Takuma Sato; if the team stays with a fourth car);

—Rahal Letterman Lanigan No. 30 (vacated by Jack Harvey; being driven by Juri Vips the final two races);

—Arrow McLaren No. 6 (Felix Rosenqvist);

—Andretti Autosport (Ericsson will replace either Devlin DeFrancesco or Romain Grosjean; it’s unclear which driver is returning, or if the team will run four cars);

—Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 (vacated by Conor Daly; driven since by Ryan Hunter-Reay)