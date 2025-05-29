MotoAmerica Superbike Racing moves to Peacock with Round 3 at Road America

Peacock and the NBC Sports Now Channel will stream the final seven rounds of MotoAmerica’s Superbike Series, beginning with two races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, streamed on May 31 and June 1.

“MotoAmerica is a great addition to Peacock’s expansive and growing portfolio of motorsports properties,” Matt Grassie, Director, Programming & Rights Management, NBC Sports, said in a news release. “The premier motorcycle road racing series in the U.S., live-streaming MotoAmerica on Peacock will provide fans nationwide with exhilarating, fast-paced competition.”

Most Superbike race weekends feature two races, one on Saturday and another on Sunday. The exceptions are Round 5 at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, and the season finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey. These rounds feature three races, with two races scheduled as part of their Sunday program.

Cameron Beaubier leads the field into Road America after winning three of the first four races. He swept the weekend at Road Atlanta in early May and split the first round with Jake Gagne at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, in April.

With three victories, Beaubier holds a 23-point advantage over Gagne, but with 16 races remaining and a maximum of 25 points earned for each victory, the championship is still up for grabs.

“We’re thrilled to bring MotoAmerica to an even broader audience,” said MotoAmerica’s COO Chuck Aksland. “Peacock, with nearly 100 million monthly active users, and NBC Sports NOW offer a tremendous platform to showcase our racing series alongside world-class sports. Being part of such a dynamic and respected streaming service not only elevates our visibility but also makes it easier than ever for fans to watch and follow MotoAmerica Superbikes. We’re excited to kick off our partnership with NBC Sports at the next round in Wisconsin.”

2025 Superbike Series

April 4 - 6: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

(Winners: Cameron Beaubier, Jake Gagne)

May 2 - 4: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

(Winner: Cameron Beaubier)

May 30 - June 1: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 27 - 29: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington

July 11 - 13: Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

August 1 - 3: Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Virginia

August 15 - 17: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

September 12 - 14: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

September 26 - 28: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey