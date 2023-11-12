Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc

Short course off-road racing star Kyle LeDuc lost his battle with cancer and has passed away at the age of 42 on November 11, 2023.

LeDuc has battled stage four head and neck cancer since last November.

The winner of seven Pro 4 championships in the Championship Off-Road Series, LeDuc has most recently competed in Extreme E racing for Chip Ganassi Racing where he finished fifth in points in the 2022 season. LeDuc was part of the electric rally series since its inception, finishing eighth in the standings in 2021.

In a statement from the Championship Off-Road series, they said: “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news that seven-time Pro 4 champion Kyle LeDuc has passed away after a year-long battle with cancer.

“LeDuc remains a legend in the off-road world and one of the winningest drivers in short-course history, including the 2020 Championship Off-Road Pro 4 title. He was a passionate champion and intense competitor whose infectious energy will be missed on and off the track.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the LeDuc family and everyone at Kyle LeDuc 99 Racing.”

Long time sponsor Monster Energy also expressed condolences for the passing of LeDuc on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Kyle Leduc wasn’t just a champion; he was a true pioneer in the world of off-road racing. His unparalleled speed and unwavering passion for the sport will always be remembered. Sending thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Kyle LeDuc.

Father, Son, Friend, Racer, Winner.

RIP my Man pic.twitter.com/5EqhvEPGB9 — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) November 12, 2023