Rosters set for inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship: Jett Lawrence No. 1 seed

The regular seasons for Supercross and Pro Motocross have concluded and invitations have been sent for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. Here the list of riders who are locked into the main events and those who need to make their way through the Last Chance Qualification races for the three-round playoff series.

The 2023 450 season has been marked by injury to most of the key contenders. Nearly all of those household names will be back for the series opener with the exception of Eli Tomac in the 450 class as he continues to rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon. To be locked into the SuperMotocross main events, riders must finish in the top 20 and Tomac’s inability to mount up does not change that. His absence from the field has opened one more slot to be filled from the LCQ, so instead of two riders to fill the field, three of the 10 entrants will advance.

The Monster Energy Supercross 450 champion Chase Sexton has the No. 1 seed based on accumulated points in both series and as a result he enters with 25 points to his credit. Aaron Plessinger is the second seed.

One of the biggest stories this season has been Jett Lawrence and his move from 250s to 450s. Despite running Pro Motocross only, he climbed all the way to third.

The seeded riders are:

1. Chase Sexton

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Jett Lawrence

4. Adam Cianciarulo

5. Dylan Ferrandis

6. Cooper Webb

7. Jason Anderson

8. Ken Roczen

9. Justin Barcia

10. Fredrik Noren

11. Grant Harlan Kailua

12. Garrett Marchbanks

13. Ty Masterpool

14. Justin Hill

15. Kyle Chisholm

16. Dean Wilson

17. Shane McElrath

18. Colt Nichols

19. Joshua Hill

They will be joined by three riders from among the following: Phillip Nicoletti, Kevin Moranz, Justin Starling, Joshua Cartwright, Jerry Robin, Jeremy Hand, Bryce Shelly, Jace Kessler and Max Miller. One rider has yet to be named as Lucas Marsalisi would have qualified but cannot race this week.

The 250 class is liable to have a lot of action as these riders tackle unfamiliar track designs with their usual degree of aggression.

In this division, two riders that ended in the top 20 in points will not mount up in North Carolina so the locked in riders sits at 18. Chance Hymas is still recovering from an injury in the Pro Motocross season and Jett Lawrence is choosing to ride a 450 since that division will pay $1 million to the champion. Not that the 250 prize is a pittance; one of the following 28 riders is going to walk away with half a million.

The 250 East and Pro Motocross champion Hunter Lawrence takes the No. 1 seed over Haiden Deegan in second and Levi Kitchen in third.

The full list of seeded 250 riders is:

1. Hunter Lawrence

2. Haiden Deegan

3. Levi Kitchen

4. RJ Hampshire

5. Jo Shimoda

6. Tom Vialle

7. Maximus Vohland

8. Justin Cooper

9. Jordon Smith

10. Jalek Swoll

11. Ryder DiFrancesco

12. Talon Hawkins

13. Max Anstie

14. Pierce Brown

15. Dilan Schwartz

16. Carson Mumford

17. Caden Braswell

18. Seth Hammaker

They will be joined by three riders from among the following: Chris Blose, Derek Kelley, Cullin Park, Austin Forkner, Coty Schock, Preston Kilroy, Joshua Varize, Michael Hicks, Hunter Yoder and Luke Neese.