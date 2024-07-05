Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 6 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

A minor practice crash has major implications for the 2024 Pro Motocross season as Jett Lawrence will be forced to sit out the final six rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross season beginning this week in Buchanan, Michigan at RedBud MX Park.

The focus shifts to the contest between Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton, with only three points separating them. Lawrence has stood on the podium in nine of 10 motos. Sexton has failed to stand on the box three times so far. The championship is up for grabs.

In the 250 division, last year’s RedBud winner, Haiden Deegan, is this year’s dominator. He has finished first or second in every moto this year and shows no sign of slowing.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2024 Motocross season at RedBud:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 6 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, will begin live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with one hour of live coverage on NBC beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

1:11p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:12 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

3:22 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:22 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

