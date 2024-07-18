Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 8 at Washougal: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Chase Sexton swept the motos in the RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals to take a 13-point lead in the Pro Motocross Championship. He has an opportunity to stretch that advantage this week at Washougal (Washington) MX Park.

Hunter Lawrence needs to slow Sexton’s momentum if he wants to head into a three-week break with a positive attitude for the final three-round sprint to the end.

In the 250 division, Levi Kitchen picked a perfect time to earn his first Pro Motocross overall victory last week in Millville, Minnesota. Washougal is his home track and as a kid, he would ride his bike through the woods to train there. Meanwhile, Haiden Deegan needs to make a statement after finishing off the podium in two of the last four motos.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2024 Motocross season at Washougal:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 8 at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with one hour of live coverage on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) (Start off Gate)

11:20 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:40 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:00 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:20 p.m.: Track Maintenance (NO START PRACTICE )

12:45 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed (Start off Gate)

1:05 p.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:25 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:45 p.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

2:05 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:20 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

3:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

4:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:25 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

6:24 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

