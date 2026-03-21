Seth Hammaker leads East 250 riders, Levi Kitchen best of the West in Birmingham Q1

The battle for supremacy between the Eastern and Western divisions of the 250 class begins in qualification.

Combined 250 Qualification Results coming soon

West Qualification 1

Haiden Deegan and Levi Kitchen swapped fast laps in the early minutes of Western divisional time trials, but it was Kitchen (52.146) who posted the fastest lap of this session on his last trip around the track.

Deegan (52.607) landed second on this chart as two of the East riders, Seth Hammaker and Pierce Brown, went faster on a less rutted track.

Ryde DiFrancesco (52.857) was third overall.

Fourth-place Max Anstie (53.293) and Dilan Schwartz (53.809) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 West Results

Combined Qualification After Q1

East Qualification 1

Seth Hammaker (51.567) posted the fastest time in qualification for the Eastern division by 0.871 seconds over Pierce Brown (52.348), as both riders look to make up ground on the championship leader Cole Davies.

Jalek Swoll (52.757) was the third quickest.

Davies (52.761) and Cullin Park (52.901) rounded out the top five.

Nate Thrasher (52.920) looks to get his season on track. He was sixth in this division.

Jo Shimoda (52.926) landed seventh.

Daxton Bennick (53.349) crashed on the final lap, but appeared to be uninjured. He was eighth.

Qualification 1 East Results

Last Chance Qualifier

Coming Soon

LCQ Results coming soon

