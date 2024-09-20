SuperMotocross Playoffs 2024 finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

Three riders have a chance to take home $1 million with the overall victory this week at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s another winner-take-all scenario in the second season of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence are going to have to push the limits of grip and decorum on a hybrid track featuring elements from the Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line Three riders, Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence could pocket $1 million from the championship fund and $100,000 for the race with an overall win.

In the unique formula created for the SMX playoffs, values are tripled this week creating a nine-point advantage for the winner over second-place. By the numbers, seven riders have a solid opportunity to take home the trophy in the 450 division if the top three struggle. And with a track unlike any they have raced on in 2024, that is more than an ideal thought.

Haiden Deegan holds a 19-point advantage on Tom Vialle and does not need to win on Saturday — but that is beside the point for the defending champion who failed to win a single moto last year. He took the 2023 title with consistency; he wants to sweep the series in 2024 and take this one on strength.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2024 SuperMotocross season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 3 at the Strip at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in will begin live Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22, on NBC. The program will re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. Monday. Race Day Live will be shown on Peacock beginning 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Friday Schedule *

1:30 p.m.: Rider Track Walk

2:00 p.m.: FanFest Open

2:30 p.m.: Pre-Race Press Conference – SMX Main Stage

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice

4:30 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice

4:45 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice

5:00 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice

5:55 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice

6:10 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice

6:25 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice

6:40 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice

6:50 p.m.: Rider Autographs – Team Rigs

8:00 p.m.: SMX Insider Podcast Mashup – SMX Main Stage

9:00 p.m.: FanFest Ends

* Separate ticket required for Friday FanFest

Qualification

4:20 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #1

5:55 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

6:10 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

6:25 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

6:40 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

7:05 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #2

7:40 p.m.: 250 Class Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap

7:52 p.m.: 450 Class Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap

8:25 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #3

Evening Program

9:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

10:05 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

10:42 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

11:14 p.m.: Intermission

11:50 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

12:28 a.m.: 450SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

