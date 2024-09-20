SuperMotocross Playoffs 2024 finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 50-50 club
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season
Supercross Round 14 Anderson
2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round One
Fresh after two-match Solheim Cup, Leona Maguire two back at Kroger Queen City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240919__635784.jpg
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
steelempx.jpg
Chiefs won’t have ‘true backfield’ without Pacheco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 50-50 club
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in major league history with 50 homers, 50 steals in a season
Supercross Round 14 Anderson
2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round One
Fresh after two-match Solheim Cup, Leona Maguire two back at Kroger Queen City

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240919__635784.jpg
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
steelempx.jpg
Chiefs won’t have ‘true backfield’ without Pacheco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SuperMotocross Playoffs 2024 finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 19, 2024 09:20 PM

Three riders have a chance to take home $1 million with the overall victory this week at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s another winner-take-all scenario in the second season of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence are going to have to push the limits of grip and decorum on a hybrid track featuring elements from the Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

Supercross Round 14 Anderson
2024 SuperMotocross finale, Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the numbers: $1.1 million on the line
Three riders, Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence could pocket $1 million from the championship fund and $100,000 for the race with an overall win.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In the unique formula created for the SMX playoffs, values are tripled this week creating a nine-point advantage for the winner over second-place. By the numbers, seven riders have a solid opportunity to take home the trophy in the 450 division if the top three struggle. And with a track unlike any they have raced on in 2024, that is more than an ideal thought.

Haiden Deegan holds a 19-point advantage on Tom Vialle and does not need to win on Saturday — but that is beside the point for the defending champion who failed to win a single moto last year. He took the 2023 title with consistency; he wants to sweep the series in 2024 and take this one on strength.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2024 SuperMotocross season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 3 at the Strip at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in will begin live Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22, on NBC. The program will re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. Monday. Race Day Live will be shown on Peacock beginning 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Illustrated Track Map.jpg

Feld Entertainment

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Friday Schedule *

1:30 p.m.: Rider Track Walk
2:00 p.m.: FanFest Open
2:30 p.m.: Pre-Race Press Conference – SMX Main Stage
4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice
4:30 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice
4:45 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice
5:00 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice
5:55 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice
6:10 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice
6:25 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice
6:40 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice
6:50 p.m.: Rider Autographs – Team Rigs
8:00 p.m.: SMX Insider Podcast Mashup – SMX Main Stage
9:00 p.m.: FanFest Ends

* Separate ticket required for Friday FanFest

Qualification

4:20 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying
4:35 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying
4:50 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying
5:05 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying
5:30 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #1
5:55 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying
6:10 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying
6:25 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying
6:40 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying
7:05 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #2
7:40 p.m.: 250 Class Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap
7:52 p.m.: 450 Class Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap
8:25 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #3

Evening Program

9:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
10:05 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
10:42 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
11:14 p.m.: Intermission
11:50 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
12:28 a.m.: 450SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

More SuperMotocross News

SuperMotocross season finale by the numbers
Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250
Justin Cooper re-signs to one-year deal with Star Racing
Cameron McAdoo renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Max Anstie named MX2 rider for Team Great Britain
450 Results from Texas | 250 Results
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Round 2
Chance Hymas out of 2024 SMX playoffs
Carson Mumford breaks leg in SMX Texas qualifying crash
Chase Sexton fastest in Friday practice at Texas