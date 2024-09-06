SuperMotocross Playoffs 2024: How to watch Round 1, schedule, venue, track map, past winners

Round 1 of the second season of the SuperMotocross World Championship kicks off their three-race playoffs this week at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina with the top 20 riders in each class awarded seeding points equivalent to where the would have finished in a race.

The defending winner of this race in 2024, Chase Sexton will attempt to extend his three-point lead over Hunter Lawrence. Jason Anderson enters as the third seed.

Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and Ken Roczen return from injuries and will make this the most robust field of the season.

In the 250 division, Pro Motocross champion Haiden Deegan has the advantage over Levi Kitchen and the 2024 250 Supercross East champion Tom Vialle.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross season at zMax Dragway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, will begin live Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore on NBC (September 8, 4. p.m. ET). The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Illustrated Track Map

Track Map with Timing Lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

9:20 a.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

9:35 a.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

9:50 a.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

11:25 a.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

11:40 a.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

12:30 p.m.: 250 Class Last Chance Qualifier

12:41 p.m.: 450 Class Last Chance Qualifier

Afternoon Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

3:43 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

4:51 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

5:28 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

