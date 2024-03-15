Twelve Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Pipo Derani back on pole as Cadillac sweeps front row

Pipo Derani maintained his pole position prowess, qualifying the No. 31 Cadillac in first for the second consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and the second year in a row at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It is a good start, but it’s a long race,” said Derani, who also was on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona (where the No. 31 finished second).

The Whelen Action Express driver, who is teamed with Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist, is vying to win his second consecutive overall at Sebring and his fifth overall win at the storied track.

Derani, who won from the pole at Sebring last year, turned a 1-minute, 48.152-second lap to top the No. 01 Cadillac driven by Sebastien Bourdais (1:48.299), who also qualified second last year.

Louis Deletraz qualified the No. 40 Acura third in the Grand Touring Prototype category. The 15-minute qualifying session was interrupted by a long red flag, leaving just over 4 minutes for the field to turn a fast lap.

It’s the 25th career pole in IMSA’s premier class for Cadillac Racing, which also is trying to win the Twelve Hours of Sebring for the fourth consecutive year.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

LMP2: PJ Hyett, No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07, 1:52.142

GTD Pro: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, 1:58.714

GTD: Philip Ellis, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:58.778

