 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2023 Rd 10 Indianapolis Ken Roczen wins.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 10, Indianapolis by the numbers: Ken Roczen rules but Justin Barcia is close
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Oliver Marmol
Oliver Marmol given 2-year contract extension through 2026 by Cardinals
Danny Jansen
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has bone fracture in wrist, could miss opening day

Top Clips

kisner_and_kaufman.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
nbc_mcbb_msuvpurduehl_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue outlasts Michigan State
nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2023 Rd 10 Indianapolis Ken Roczen wins.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 10, Indianapolis by the numbers: Ken Roczen rules but Justin Barcia is close
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Oliver Marmol
Oliver Marmol given 2-year contract extension through 2026 by Cardinals
Danny Jansen
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has bone fracture in wrist, could miss opening day

Top Clips

kisner_and_kaufman.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
nbc_mcbb_msuvpurduehl_240315.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue outlasts Michigan State
nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Twelve Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Pipo Derani back on pole as Cadillac sweeps front row

  
Published March 15, 2024 05:06 PM

Pipo Derani maintained his pole position prowess, qualifying the No. 31 Cadillac in first for the second consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race and the second year in a row at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It is a good start, but it’s a long race,” said Derani, who also was on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona (where the No. 31 finished second).

The Whelen Action Express driver, who is teamed with Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist, is vying to win his second consecutive overall at Sebring and his fifth overall win at the storied track.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch the Twelve Hours of Sebring: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more
Lamborghini makes its Grand Touring Prototype debut this Saturday.

Derani, who won from the pole at Sebring last year, turned a 1-minute, 48.152-second lap to top the No. 01 Cadillac driven by Sebastien Bourdais (1:48.299), who also qualified second last year.

Louis Deletraz qualified the No. 40 Acura third in the Grand Touring Prototype category. The 15-minute qualifying session was interrupted by a long red flag, leaving just over 4 minutes for the field to turn a fast lap.

It’s the 25th career pole in IMSA’s premier class for Cadillac Racing, which also is trying to win the Twelve Hours of Sebring for the fourth consecutive year.
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying
Watch qualifying highlights from the 2024 IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring from Sebring International Raceway.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

LMP2: PJ Hyett, No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07, 1:52.142

GTD Pro: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, 1:58.714

GTD: Philip Ellis, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:58.778

WILL BE UPDATED WITH FULL LINEUP GRID

SEBRING QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Results
Results by class
Fastest lap by driver
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying
Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Session III