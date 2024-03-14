Twelve Hours of Sebring: Schedule, TV information, streaming, start times, more

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will add another manufactuer to its premier hybrid prototype category in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Lamborghini will make its Grand Touring Prototype debut in the prestigious endurance race in central Florida. The Italian manufacturer will field the No. 63 SC63 with the Iron Lynx lineup of Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli and Romain Grosjean, a veteran of IndyCar and Formula One.

With a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V-8 in a Ligier chassis, Lamborghini becomes the fifth automaker to build a car under the LMDh platform of the top category, joining Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche. The car posted competitive lap speeds during a mid-December test at Daytona International Speedway.

Lamborghini is slated to run the four remaining endurance races on this year’s IMSA schedule. The Iron Lynx Lamborghini also is competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Porsche Penske Motorsport enters Sebring with global momentum across multiple series. The team’s No. 7 Porsche 963 won the Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener in IMSA and then scored a victory in the World Endurance Championship season opener in Qatar. Last week, Team Penske won the NTT IndyCar Series opener with Josef Newgarden, and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is leading the points standings.

Cadillac has won the past three Twelve Hours of Sebring and four of the past five. Last year, the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac won en route to the GTP championship as Pipo Derani took his fourth overall victory at Sebring.

“It’s pretty nice to be able to walk into the track and see your name there or to walk into the Hall of Fame and see how many great drivers have won Sebring,” Derani told the IMSA Wire Service. “To think you’ve done something nice in this very iconic and special race is nice, but I don’t look at it the same way as I probably will once I retire. At the moment, I am constantly trying to win more as if I hadn’t won it.”

Other notable IndyCar drivers entered in the race: Scott Dixon (No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac), Colton Herta (No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Acura), Tom Blomqvist (No. 31 Action Express Cadillac), Kyle Kirkwood (No. 14 Vasserr Sullivan Lexus).

Here are the details for the 72nd running of the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

2024 IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 9:40 a.m.

DISTANCE: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 58-car field for the 2024 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

RACE BROADCAST

TV: The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag beginning at 9:30 a.m. on March 16. USA Network also will have coverage of the race from 4-10 p.m.

The announcing team will include Leigh Diffey, Dave Burns, Calvin Fish, Brian Till, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe (who also is driving the No. 9 Pfaff McLaren in the event). Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters.

RADIO: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 16 at 9:30 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)

TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING DAILY SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

8:05-8:35 a.m.: Whelen Mazda MX-5 qualifying

8:50-9:20 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying

9:40-11:10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying, Race 1

11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying, Race 2

12:20-12:35 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR qualifying

12:40-12:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge GS qualifying

1:55-2:40 p.m.: Whelen Mazda MX-5 Race 1

3-4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:50-5:30 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

5:55-6:45 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

7:45-9:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Championship practice

FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2024

10:55-11:10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD/GTD Pro qualifying

11:20-11:35 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCa Championship LMP2 qualifying

11:45 a.m.-noon: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP qualifying

1-1:45 p.m.: Whelen Mazda MX-5 Race 2

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

4:15-6:15 p.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race

7:15-7:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024

8-8:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

9:40 a.m.-9:40 p.m.: 72nd annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

