Twelve Hours of Sebring updates: Porsche Penske Motorsport leading after Hour 3; Cadillacs strong

Continuing its strong run across global motorsports, Porsche Penske Motorsport was leading the Grand Touring Prototype category just past the three-hour mark in the 72nd Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Dane Cameron jumped into the lead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship premier class with a swift pit stop for his No. 7 963 as the field pitted under a yellow flag at Sebring International Raceway for the No. 88 LMP2 car.

Cadillacs had dominated the first quarter of the prestigious endurance race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course. Pipo Derani started on the pole position in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac Racing and led through the first round of pit stops. Sebastien Bourdais captured the lead from Derani on Lap 29 in his No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R.

But it’s also been another solid showing to start the 2024 season for Porsche Penske Motorsport, which won the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the No. 7 963 and also won the World Endurance Championship opener at Qatar two weeks ago. Team owner Roger Penske also won the IndyCar season opener with Josef Newgarden at St. Petersburg, Florida, and Team Penske driver and defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is leading the points in NASCAR’s premier series.

Heading into the restart at Sebring with just under nine hours remaining, Jack Aitken was second in the No. 31 and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was third in the No. 01. The No. 25 BMW and No. 85 Porsche rounded out the top five.

Other category leaders after three hours:

LMP2: Bijoy Garg, No. 22 ORECA LMP2 07

GTD Pro: Christopher Mies, No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3

GTD: Indy Dontje, No. 57 Mercedes AMG GT3

After starting from the pole position in GTD Pro, the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 stayed on the lead lap despite a drive-through penalty for glancing off a crew member in the pits.

There were multiple lead changes in the LMP2 category in the first hour as Ben Keating, Steven Thomas and Lance Willsey each took a turn at the front.

The first yellow flag flew at the 37-minute mark, opening the pits for stops by the GTP cars (led by pole-sitter Pipo Derani, who led the first 45 minutes in the No. 31 Cadillac).

It was a tough start for the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports McLaren, which includes NBC Sports analyst James Hinchcliffe. Oliver Jarvis started the race in the 720S GT3 EVO, which sustained left-side damage in the opening minute.

Jarvis took the car behind the wall for repairs that left the Pfaff entry 11 laps down.

How to watch the Twelve Hours of Sebring

The 72nd Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag beginning at 9:30 a.m. on March 16. USA Network also will have coverage of the race from 4-10 p.m.

The announcing team will include Leigh Diffey, Dave Burns, Calvin Fish, Brian Till, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe (who also is driving the No. 9 Pfaff McLaren in the event). Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters.

RADIO: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 16 at 9:30 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)

