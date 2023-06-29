 Skip navigation
World Supercross 2023 season kicks off with the British GP in Birmingham, England

  • Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen.jpg

Ken Roczen will race fulltime in the World Supercross series to become a supercross specialist.

World Supercross Series

The 2023 World Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend with the British Grand Prix at Villa Park in Birmingham, England with Round 1 of the six-round season. The international series is in its second season with stops scheduled in England, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Abu Dhabi and Australia.

We have assembled a remarkable group of top riders from around the world,” said WSX Ceo Adam Bailey in a press release. “We have a mix of returning riders and new faces, with athletes from the USA, France, England, Scotland, Venezuela, Germany, Australia, Canada and Brazil.”

Utilizing a franchise system 20 riders, including Ken Roczen, Colt Nichols, and Joey Savatgy, will mount up for the season opener. Roczen announced his decision earlier this year to become a supercross specialist and contest the entire six-round calendar with occasional appearances in the US-based Pro Motocross series. Last week at High Point Raceway, Roczen finished second to Jett Lawrence in the outdoor series.

More: Take a trip around Villa Park’s supercross track

Roczen is the defending champion from last year’s pilot season after finishing second in the 2022 British GP and third in Australia. Eli Tomac won the British race , which was held in Wales last year, Savatgy stood on the top box of the podium in Australia .

British favorites Max Anstie and Dean Wilson will give the home fans someone local to cheer in the second British GP.

In the 250 class (SX2), Shane McElrath returns to defend his 2022 title.

At stake in the season opener is $250,000 in prize money with $40,000 going to the 450 winner and $16,000 to the top 250 rider. Additionally, WSX provides logistical support by covering the freight costs to the far-flung venues. A $650,000 signing fee was awarded to each team, covering the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

World Supercross events are comprised of three main events with a brief five-minute break between the mains to decide the overall winner. Moto finishes combine to determine the overall results. Gate position is determined by heat races in each class and a Superpole session, new in 2023, award points to riders, making every session important for the championship.

WSX British GP Infographic.jpg

All you need to know about the World Supercross race format.

World Supercross Championship